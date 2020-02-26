Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Coutures Up and Blazes in a Satin Pantsuit and a Ruffled Midnight Blue Dress in Doha!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for Doha Jewellery And Watches 2020 Exhibition (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a bonafide fashionista who rustled up the fashion scene in tinsel town with her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor. Her style play can be best described as minimalist yet dramatic and sartorial. The duo rarely misses the mark and brings in a rare sense of refinement to all her looks with Sonam Kapoor effectively driving home the point. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is in Doha, Qatar for the Doha Jewellery And Watches 2020 Exhibition. Pulling off one brilliant ensemble after another, Sonam is playing dress up and has us glued into her shenanigans.

Sonam's intangible tryst with fashion and its sensibilities have attained an all-time high right from the on-screen titular role of Aisha in 2010 and since then there has been no looking back! Sonam is known to imbibe a keen sense of fashion in all her appearances, whether it is for promotional activities or brand endorsements, Serenading the senses of the style-conscious masses with her impeccable #OOTD and #OOTN ensembles, here's a breakdown of Sonam Kapoor’s resplendent styles. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Suiting up and how!

A camel toned suit by Maxmara was teamed with a bag from the same brand, printed pumps from Ferragamo, jewels from Bulgari. Pulled back hair, subtle makeup and shades completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Vintage Charm

A midnight blue ruffled dress a la old Hollywood charm with a contemporary twist from Ulyana Sergeenko. Dark toned pumps, jewels from Bulgari, a chic hairdo coupled with a subtle makeup of defined eyes and nude lips completed her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Resplendence in Raw Mango!

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.