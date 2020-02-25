Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist IN Qatar!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for Doha Jewellery And Watches 2020 Exhibition (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The week has just begun but trust Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to alleviate those mid-week blues. As dynamic and formidable fashion forces.of the industry - Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have been spiking up style storm in Qatar! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is in Qatar for the Doha Jewellery And Watches 2020 Exhibition turned up her high fashion game, spruced with her sister, stylist and a connoisseur of Haute Couture, Rhea Kapoor. Flaunting two fabulous back-to-back ensembles, Sonam had us hooked to her Arabian Daze! We know one thing for sure that drama could well be their middle name as the ladies rarely miss an opportunity to give us a lesson or two on acing any style vibe. It would be safe to say that Sonam and Couture are synonymous! Sonam played the perfect muse to eminent designers acing each vibe flawlessly.

Here is a closer look at Sonam's fashion game that is high luxe, high-octane and extraordinaire! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Resplendence in Raw Mango!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Chicness Galore

A summery printed maxi dress from Etro was layered with a blue jacket by Ekaya Banaras was teamed with jewels by Bulgari, a wristwatch from IFC Schaffhausen and customised brocade slip-on shoes by Shutiq. Pulled back hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Etro for Doha Jewellery And Watches 2020 Exhibition (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Dessert Blooms

A pleasant ensemble from Erdem featuring a polka-dotted top with a printed skirt and a jacket with a brooch. A half updo, statement earrings and subtle makeup coupled with a handbag completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Erdem for Doha Jewellery And Watches 2020 Exhibition (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor as Zoya Solanki opposite Dulquer Salmaan.