Actress Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in her new social media post. Sunny posted a string of images on Instagram wearing a lavender hologram-hued scaled dress. She stands by the pool side. The actress completed her look with glittery eye-makeup and brownish lips. Sunny Leone Shows off Her Well-Toned 'Jism' in Her Latest Swimsuit Picture.

For caption, Sunny chose a queen emoji. Her photograph was flooded with over 448K likes. Sunny is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone Returns With Sexy Manforce Condom Ad and She Looks Smoking Hot in Sizzling Red Saree! Watch Video.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

She is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show called Anamika, which is billed as a gun-fu action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

