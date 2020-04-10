Sunny Leone Shows off Her Well-Toned 'Jism' in Her Latest Swimsuit Picture

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone has emerged as one of the prime sources of entertainment in the ongoing lockdown. The actress has been posting videos and pictures on Instagram that we are consuming like true-blue fans. In fact, she has started a separate page 'Lockdown with Sunny' on Instagram to up the ante. In the latest, Sunny posted a picture in a two-piece swimsuit. The picture has been very aesthetically clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. The pic is all things sexy as Sunny lies down in a pool just enough that the water only wets her hair but gives the fans a view of her well-toned midriff.

Sunny has been posting quite a few racy pictures from photoshoots done by Ratnani. In another picture, she is seen in a white bikini standing at the bow of a boat. In another, she is holding an axe on her shoulder while posing in a black bikini topped with a sheer shrug.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Latest Picture Here:

In another picture, Sunny is posing at the edge of a swimming pool in a hot swimsuit.

In another, she is posing in a pool wearing a silver monokini. Sunny has called this series of pictures she has been posting as: "12 days of #Summer". And we are loving all of these pics.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen hosting the latest season of Splitsvilla. She will be next seen in Veeramadevi, an epic film about a warrior queen.