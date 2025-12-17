Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, best known for movies like Ghulam and Raaz, along with his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, has been sent to judicial custody in connection with a INR 30 crore fraud case. A court in Udaipur rejected the couple’s interim bail plea, which was filed citing medical reasons. Following the court’s decision, both have now been remanded to jail as the investigation into the alleged financial fraud continues. Vikram Bhatt and Wife Booked in INR 30-Crore Fraud Case Linked to Biopic Project; Filmmaker Denies Allegations, Claims Police Misled With Forged Documents.

Court Rejects Interim Bail Plea

According to reports, Vikram and Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested in Mumbai on December 7 and later brought to Udaipur. Two days after their arrest, the court had granted seven days of police custody. However, after the rejection of their interim bail application, they were sent to judicial custody. Speaking to news agency ANI, Advocate Manzoor Hussain confirmed that the defence had requested interim bail on medical grounds, but the court did not accept the plea. Udaipur DSP Suryaveer Singh told ANI, “The court has ordered to keep them in judicial custody. They will now be sent to the Central Jail in Udaipur.”

What Is the INR 30 Crore Case About?

As per PTI, the case involves allegations by Dr Ajay Murdia, an Udaipur-based doctor and founder of the Indira Group of Companies, including Indira IVF Hospital. Vikram Bhatt, his wife, and six others have been accused of cheating Dr Murdia of INR 30 crore. An official stated that Dr Murdia wanted to produce a biopic on his late wife and was allegedly promised earnings worth INR 200 crore. However, the project never moved forward. “Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He was promised earnings of INR 200 crore, but nothing materialised. He then approached the Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered,” an official said. Vikram Bhatt, Kranti Shanbhag Open Up About Launching Vertical OTT Platform 'Rocket Reels'.

Allegations of Fake Documents

The FIR was registered on November 17, accusing Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari of cheating and using fake documents to secure funds for the biopic. During the investigation, Udaipur police reportedly found fake bills, forged documents, and questionable vendors, strengthening the case against the accused. After the FIR came to light, Vikram Bhatt strongly denied the allegations. Speaking to NDTV, he claimed the case was based on misleading information. “Yes, I found out today that Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, has filed an FIR not just against me but against eight of us,” Bhatt said. He added, “I have read the FIR, and in my view, it is misleading. The police have been completely misguided because the things written in the FIR are absolutely wrong.” Bhatt further suggested that forged documents may have been used against him. “It’s obvious that he must have created some fabricated, forged documents. I don’t know what exactly, but there must be something he used to convince the police,” he claimed.

What’s Next?

For now, Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt remain in judicial custody at the Central Jail in Udaipur, while police continue to investigate the high-value biopic deal that never reached production.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

