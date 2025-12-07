The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale was held in Mumbai on December 7, 2025. It was streamed live on JioHotstar and telecast on Colors TV. Salman Khan hosted the show and announced the winner for the 2025 Bigg Boss 19 season. Among the Top 5 contestants, only actor Gaurav Khanna and actress Farrhana Bhatt were left as the Top 2 finalists. As per audience voting, Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 19, and took home INR 50 lakh as cash prize. Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale Date, Time and Where To Watch Salman Khan Show's Last Episode With Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna Declared Winner - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Celebrity Guests on 'Bigg Boss 19' Grand Finale

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday appeared as guests in the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale episode to promote their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra also promoted their show MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 on Bigg Boss 19. Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, who had received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang not to share the stage with Salman Khan, did make an appearance on Bigg Boss 19 in its final episode. Amid the performances and fun on the sets of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Salman Khan paid a touching tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Salman Khan Pays Touching Tribute to Dharmendra on 'Bigg Boss 19'

While speaking about Dharmendra, Salman Khan broke down in tears for the first time on Bigg Boss as a host. Salman remembered the "He-Man" of Bollywood as a father figure, He got especially emotional while revealing that Dharmendra passed away on the birthday of his father, famous scriptwriter Salim Khan. Salman Khan also shared that Dharmendra's birthday falls on December 8, the same day as his mother Salma Khan's birthday. The Battle of Galwan actor could not hold back his tears, as he informed the BB19 contestants that a great actor of Hindi cinema had died while they were in the House. He also mentioned Dharmendra's family members, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Prakash Kaur, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Hema Malini. Salman also praised the dignity with which Dharmendra's funeral and the Dharmendra Prayer Meet were held by the family, which reminded him of director Sooraj Barjatya's mother's last rites that were conducted in a similar manner.

Earlier, composer Amaal Malik was evicted as the fifth finalist and fourth runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, while stand-up comedian Pranit More was eliminated in the Top 3 stage as the second runner-up. While audiences expected influencer Tanya Mittal to win Bigg Boss 19, she ended up the third runner-up. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna Emotional As Media Asks About Wife’s Choice Not To Have Children (Watch Video).

This year's season of Bigg Boss was high on viewership as compared to the last few seasons, with unique contestants and a closely fought reality show for the coveted trophy and prize money.

'Bigg Boss 19' House Tour and Inside Look – Watch Video:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2025 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).