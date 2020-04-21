Sunny Leone Returns With Sexy Manforce Condom Ad and She Looks Smoking Hot in Sizzling Red Saree! Watch Video

Sunny Leone in Manforce Condom Ad (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Sunny Leone is back, and with a bang! One of the super-hot women ever to have walked on the face of the earth is ready to make men and women weak at the knees. No, we are not talking about the sizzling bikini photos that Sunny has been sharing ever since coronavirus-induced lockdown has been put in place. Do not get us wrong; they are darn hot. But right now, the cynosure of our attention is the new Manforce condom advertisement. It is HOT. Insert-Fire-Emoji-Level-Hot. As the brand ambassador of the condom brand, Sunny is perfect. The woman is on fire as she will woo you with her desi seductress avatar.

Manforce released the new condom ad a couple of weeks ago, but it is making the buzz after Sunny Leone shared it on her Instagram handle. The mum of three, 38, writes, “Are you ready to play the game? Introducing @manforceindia Game condoms for the player in you!! #SunnyLeone [sic]”. And oh, boy! you cannot refuse her. Sunny is the epitome of sexy and elegance. And she amps up the game by spinning magic in six yards of pure awesomeness. Manforce Condoms' Video Ad Urges Youngsters to Have Safe Sex, Not to Film Intimate Moments & #ShutThePhoneUp.

Sunny Leone Posted New Manforce Condom Ad

Donning a sizzling red saree with a sleeveless blouse that boasts a plunging neckline, Sunny is oozing sexiness, boldness, and confidence. There is no room for sleaziness. In the ad, she is not only commanding attention from her man but also viewers with her sultry presence. Her expressions are on point. On the one hand, Sunny is playing it cool but also making amorous advances towards the guy. And this balancing act makes Sunny Leone and this advertisement such a treat for sore eyes.

Watch Sunny Leone in Manforce's Game Condoms

Every time, every single time, Manforce drops a new ad, it goes insanely viral. Of course, it has everything to do with Sunny Leone factor. Previously, Manforce’s new condom ad introducing cocktail flavour saw the Bollywood actress in XXXtremely bold and sensuous avatar. She wore a tiny lavender satin slip and had her eating strawberries and making love on the kitchen platform. No points for guessing, Sunny looked irresistibly hot.