The Trial actress Kajol seems to be shattering all the norms and reemerging as the performer she always was. With content-backed projects, Kajol is on her way to prove her mastery in acting and there's no way to slow her down. Besides being a versatile performer, the other quintessential quality she possesses is that of a fashionista who never hesitates to attempt something extraordinary. Earlier we discussed her collection of stunning six yards and today, we'll highlight her love for pantsuits. Kajol's Underrated Wardrobe Deserves a Special Round of Applause - View Pics.

Just recently, Kajol displayed her powerful side by playing the role of a mighty lawyer in The Trial. And that should give you an idea of how compelling her persona is. Add to that a well-tailored suit and you have got a lethal combination. Kajol's recent appearances in pantsuits have all been well-styled and well-conceptualised. Her dominating looks will indeed find a place in your hearts and even wardrobes if you manage to scout them. Now while we are gushing about her fabulous wardrobe, let's check out a few of these looks, shall we? Kajol Birthday: 7 Saree Looks By the 'Ishq' Actress That Are Elegance Personified.

Keeping it Chic

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's a New Shade For Your Wardrobe

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is the New Black

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glamorous AF

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Kajol's pantsuit looks did you like the most?

