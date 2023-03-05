Kajol is a Bollywood icon in herself. The Gupt actress who returned to the big screen after a brief gap with Aamir Khan's Fanaa is busy bagging some interesting projects with meaty roles ever since. A yummy mummy to two gorgeous kids, Kajol has struck a balance between her personal and professional lives. We loved her then and we continue to love her even today. While a lot has been said and written about her acting capabilities, fashion critics seldom appreciate the fashionista that she is. Salaam Venky Promotions: Kajol's Style File for Her Next Was a Glamorous Affair!

One look at Kajol's Instagram account and you're convinced that she loves playing with different silhouettes. From traditional six yards to modern dresses, there's nothing that she hasn't tried or nailed. She has definitely come a long way since her initial days in Bollywood and a lot has changed - right from her features to her wardrobe of course. However, the one thing that has remained constant is her ability to pick the finest designs. Yes, we love her unconditionally and to prove our obsession with her, here's taking a look at her underrated wardrobe. Kajol Birthday: 7 Saree Looks By the 'Ishq' Actress That Are Elegance Personified.

In Saaksha & Kinni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

In Shivan and Narresh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

In Punit Balana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

In Faabiiana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

In Punit Balana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

In Label Anushree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

In Anita Dongre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

Now that we have seen these pictures, do you agree with us when we say that she has one of the best wardrobes in the industry? Of course, the answer is yes!

