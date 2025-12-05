Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kajol are on cloud nine as they unveiled a new bronze statue in Leicester Square, celebrating their iconic roles from the cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on its thirtieth year. An elated Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account in a joint post with Kajol, sharing pictures from the event and expressing his happiness and gratitude. 30 Years of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’: 30 Fascinating Facts About Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Landmark Film That Redefined Bollywood Romance.

“Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj and Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating thirty years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!” wrote SRK. He added, “Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.”

Calling all DDLJ lovers to visit the iconic statue in the UK, SRK wrote, “Come meet Raj and Simran if and when you are in London… We would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ.”

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Video and Pics

Marking the thirtieth year of Yash Raj Films’ historic blockbuster, the new bronze statue depicts the central characters Raj and Simran in an iconic pose and celebrates the film’s everlasting impact on pop culture amongst South Asians worldwide. The bronze statue becomes the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London, and joins iconic characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. 30 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Kajol Says ‘Thank U All for Loving It in This Phenomenal Way’ As DDLJ Turns 30 (Watch Video).

For the uninitiated, DDLJ tells the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians who fall in love during a trip across Europe, marking the beginning of their love story on a train from King’s Cross station. The location could not be more apt, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene where Raj and Simran first cross paths. Since its release in 1995, DDLJ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history, with even President Obama referencing DDLJ during an official visit to India.

