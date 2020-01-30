What the Fashion! Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor Enchant With Their Extravagant and Fabulous Fashion Finds!

What The Fashion!

A glorious facet of their glorious resume is splurging! Celebrity extravagance is always a jaw-dropper for mere mortals like us. They go on to show us how luxury means total serenity. With access to some of the most sought-after luxuries, these celebrities and their indulgences are what we might think are frivolous purchases. This week's fashionable but extravagant finds were from the style alleys of Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor. While Malaika Arora and Mira Rajput Kapoor spent a bomb on their ensembles, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shraddha Kapoor made some modest splurges.

With each diva picking out a style vibe with all things modish and luxe, their fabulous finds were also functional and comfortable – a key to possessing luxury! Here is all the dope on how much did these ladies splurge, how and on what this week.

Malaika Arora

Malaika's party vibe was teaming a Balmain crop top worth € 990 (approximately Rs. 77618) with a pair of laminated sparkling Gucci joggers worth $1,712 (approximately Rs. 1,22,094). Bold red lips, pulled back hair and sparkly heels completed her look. Malaika Arora Makes a Case for Cropped Sweatshirt and Flared Denim Fabulously!

Celebrity Splurges - Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira's dinner date vibe was complemented with a Zimmerman floral print mini dress featuring cold shoulder cut out worth €1,773 (approximately Rs. 1,39,007). Nude Christian Louboutin pumps, a colour blocked purse, wavy hair and subtle makeup sealed the deal.

Celebrity Splurges - Mira Rajput Kapoor Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's promotional vibe for Street Dancer featured a C/Meo mini dress with statement sleeves and pleated detailing on the bodice worth £190 (approximately Rs.17,609). She finished out the look with ivory-toned Sophia Webster stilettos, earrings by Soni Sapphire, a chic hairdo and subtle makeup. Shraddha Kapoor's Style File for Street Dancer 3D Promotions Can be Summed up in Four Words - Too Hot and Too Cool.

Celebrity Splurges - Shraddha Kapoor Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah's casual #OOTD featured an Elliatt dress worth $329.95 (approximately Rs. 23530). Strappy metallic stilettos, wavy hair and subtle makeup rounded out her look.

Celebrity Splurges - Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani

Styled by Mohit Rai for Malang promotions, Disha chose a Rat & Boa dress worth 335 GBP (approximately Rs 31,046) with delicate gold-toned baubles, white block heels, textured waves and nude makeup. Disha Patani Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Sexy Wine Dress From Her Idol Beyonce's Clothing Line.

Celebrity Splurges - Disha Patani Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

While we indulge in splurging during a deal or a sale in a bid to keep a tab on all things luxurious, snazzy and classy, we scour for a range of apparel and accessories from the celebrity closets that can cater to the price ranges of all! Do let us know which of these celebrity styles did you love the most? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations from the celebrity closets.