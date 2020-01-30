World Leprosy Day 2020: What Is Leprosy? Know More About the Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Hansen’s Disease

World Leprosy Day (Photo Credits: WikiCommons and File Image)

World Leprosy day is observed every year on January 30. The day is dedicated to increasing the awareness about the chronic disease, Leprosy. The illness is also known as Hansen’s disease. This infectious disease is said to be caused by Mycobacterium leprae which is the bacteria that affects the skin. It also affects the peripheral nerves, mucosal surfaces, the eyes and the upper respiratory tract. The condition may not show symptoms immediately. In fact, it could take up to 20 years for the symptoms to show. One of the classic sign is skin discolouration. People who are affected by the virus have do not feel pain or sensation. World Leprosy Day 2018: Know More About the Diagnosis and How to Eradicate the Disease.

What Causes Leprosy?

While there is no exact cause figured out by experts yet. The root cause of the spread of leprosy is unclear too. It is believed that the bacteria causing the health condition is spread in the air via coughs or sneezes. However, you must know that leprosy is not an extremely contagious disease, and it may take years for someone to contract it through touch. The stigma attached to the illness often makes the patients suffer discrimination because many people think that leprosy can be contacted via shaking hands, hugging or sitting next to each other, which is not the case. According to the CDC, 95 percent of adults can fight off the bacteria that cause leprosy and it's one of the least contagious diseases in the world.

What Are The Symptoms of Leprosy?

Leprosy symptoms are quite visible and mainly affect the skin, nerves, mucous membranes, etc. Following are some of the symptoms according to the Centres for Diseases Prevention and Control (CDC)

Skin discolouration in patches

Growth or lesions

Thick, dry skin

Painless ulcers on the soles of the feet

Painless swellings on face or earlobes

Loss of eyelashes and eyebrows

Numbness on the skin

Muscle weakness or paralysis

Enlarged nerves

Eye problems

Stuffy noses

Nosebleeds

Treatment

Steroids are said to be the main treatment option for Leprosy. Leprosy, if figured initially can be treated in 6 to 12 months. Early detection means timely identification of Leprosy infection which, in turn, means better treatment.

In India, the leprosy eradication program was started in 2005 by the Government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Although, it has not been able to achieve complete success, efforts are still on. The main reason behind defeat is late diagnosis. The Government of India started the National Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP) in 2015 and Leprosy Detection Companion and Focus Leprosy Companion were introduced.