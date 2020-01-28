Malaika Arora Makes a Case for Cropped Sweatshirt and Flared Denim Fabulously!

Malaika Arora gets her casual style on fleek (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

There is something about Malaika Arora that keeps us hooked to her shenanigans. In a career that has seen multiple stints as a model and then dabbling into acting, dancing, and television, Malaika Arora Khan has carved her niche in the confusing world of fashion. As one of the hottest mommies on the block, Malaika strides with a whiff of confidence, flaunting an enviable frame and handles the glam game all with signature aplomb. Constantly being in news for one reason or the other, Malaika Arora Khan is often seeing going on those girly spa sessions, brunch or late-night dinner parties with her girl gang of Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora Ladak, and Kareena Kapoor Khan on her off-day. On-duty, Malaika raises the stakes by being a celebrity judge on reality talent shows. Malaika Arora stepped out for a lunch date with her sister Amrita Arora, pulling off a perfect off-duty style. A graphic printed sweatshirt from Philosophy teamed with flared denims vibe was an instant charmer.

A certified style cynosure, Malaika Arora Khan’s an absolute delight whenever she steps out. Helming The Label Life as the editor of style is a worthy testimony to her minimalist and chic style vibe. Her all-time style game features a high dose of glamor, oomph, sophistication and minimalism. Malaika Arora Khan goes about slaying styles every time she steps out. Here is a closer look.

Malaika Arora - Casual Style On Fleek

It was a white cotton cropped patch sweatshirt from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini featuring a round neck, long sleeves and a ribbed hem and cuffs worth €241 teamed with flared denim pants, sneakers, a metallic bag and a water bottle. Subtle makeup, pulled back hair and sunnies completed her look.

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on the reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.