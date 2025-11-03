SS Rajamouli’s monumental saga Baahubali has once again proven its timeless appeal. The two-part magnum opus - Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) - returned to cinemas in a special re-edited version titled Baahubali: The Epic. The film hit theatres on October 31, 2025, combining both chapters into a single grand cinematic experience. ‘Baahubali: The Epic’: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati Reunite To Relive Iconic ‘Baahubali’ Moments Ahead of Theatrical Release; Trio Shares Favourite Scenes, Unseen Insights and More (Watch Video).

Despite being a re-release, Baahubali: The Epic opened to impressive numbers across India and overseas, reaffirming that the fantasy blockbuster still commands immense love from audiences nearly a decade later.

Baahubali: The Epic – Opening Weekend Collection

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic grossed INR 39.75 crore worldwide and INR 24.35 crore nett in India during its opening weekend. These are exceptional figures for a re-release, particularly for a film that has already been widely available on streaming platforms.

The strong box office turnout underscores the enduring emotional connection fans continue to have with the story of Mahishmati and its legendary heroes, Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali.

Watch the Trailer of 'Baahubali: The Epic':

The Baahubali films are credited with transforming Indian cinema’s global standing. They not only turned Prabhas into one of India’s biggest superstars but also showcased the creative might of the Telugu film industry. The films also featured an iconic ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, Kichcha Sudeep, and Sathyaraj.

Box Office Legacy of the Original Films

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Baahubali: The Beginning

Released on July 10, 2015, the first part grossed an astonishing INR 650 crore worldwide on a reported budget of INR 180 crore. Baahubali: The Beginning Clocks 7 Years: Dharma Productions Share Tribute Video For SS Rajamouli's Blockbuster.

Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The sequel, released on April 28, 2017, shattered every record imaginable, grossing INR 1788.06 crore worldwide and becoming the first Indian film to net INR 1000 crore in India. It still remains the highest-grossing Telugu film and the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, just behind Dangal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).