One of the refreshing faces to have greeted us and made a big splash on the OTT platform was that of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Better known as Alia Bhatt's BFF, Akansha is the daughter of actor-director Shashi Ranjan and the founder of Indian Television Academy, Anu Ranjan. Akansha was seen in Netflix's Guilty with Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Taher Shabbir and others that was set at the peak of India's #MeToo movement. Bundling up the accolades, Akansha courted recognition for her brilliant portrayal of the small-town girl, Tanu. A short promotional stint for Guilty just before the national lockdown saw Akansha stun in the homegrown label, A Hummingway ensemble featuring an ivory slip dress with a pale pink shrug. Definitely sublime and in sync with the summery tone, Akansha's quaint style struck an instant chord.

Summery pastel tones are a wardrobe must-have and here's a closer look at Akansha's interpretation.' Guilty' Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Says She Wants to Work In Films Like Thappad

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor - Très Chic

A linen ivory embroidered cami dress was teamed with a pink shrug, nude heels and delicate earrings. Nude natural glam and a braided hairdo completed her look. Pics From Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebrations Have Hit The Internet, And It Looks Super-Fun!

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in A Hummingway for Guilty Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akansha was also seen with Aparshakti Khurana in Ankit Tiwari's music video Tere Do Naina. She also made a television debut with a new fashion series DECODED that spelt latest celebrity fashion trends.

