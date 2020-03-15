Pics From Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebrations Have Hit The Internet, And It Looks Super-Fun!

Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s favourite actress, Alia Bhatt, has turned a year older today. On March 15, 2020, Alia has turned 27 and the celebrations have already started. She has kick-started the birthday celebrations with her lovely gal pals, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Meghna Goyal, sister Shaheen Bhatt and others. Akansha, Shaheen and Meghna have shared a glimpse of the celebrations on their Insta stories, and it looks super fun. Alia Bhatt Birthday: Here's What Makes Her The Queen Of Bollywood.

In the pictures and videos that are doing rounds on the internet, Alia Bhatt is seen in a simple, chic avatar. She is seen all smiles, excited to slice her birthday cake in the presence of her near and dear ones. In one of the pictures you’ll see how Alia is waiting for the clock to tick 12 o'clock so that she can cut the birthday cake. Take a look at the pics below. Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 27th Birthday Today, and Here’s A Warm Wish From Team RRR!

The Yummy Cakes

Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt With Her Gang

Alia Slices Her Birthday Cake

Selfie With Bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

From family to friends to fans, all have been posting heartwarming birthday posts for Alia Bhatt. Her mother Soni Razdan shared two childhood pics of Alia and wrote a beautiful note for her daughter. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama”.

Alia Bhatt’s Childhood Pics

Here’s wishing the 27-year-old beauty tons of love and joy and a year filled with amazing projects. Happy Birthday, Alia!