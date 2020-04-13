When Bhumi Pednekar Had Us Gazing at Her Monochrome Photoshoot for Elle!

Bhumi Pednekar for Elle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold, beautiful and boisterous may be passe attributes for this millennial. But the glaring fact remains that Bhumi Pednekar has been defying the norms and bowling us with her one-of-a-kind unconventional streak of roles right from her debut. While her staunch refusal to be typecast into the off-the grind glamorous roles is admirable, she ups the ante with her affable on-screen and off-screen persona. Her monochrome photoshoot for Elle was a delight with signature subtle glam and Bhumi's unmissable spunk underlining the shoot. Leading the pack, allowing her voluminous and illustrious work to do the talking all whilst treading experimentally even on the fashion grounds, Bhumi has carefully crafted a knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame.

The photoshoot was styled by Samar Rajput, lensed by Bikramjit Bose. The glam squad featured makeup artist Akgun Manisali and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. Here is a closer look at the aesthetically shot monochrome photoshoot. Bhumi Pednekar Had This Tres Chic Vibe Going On With a Corset Top and High Waist Pants! Here’s How.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on Feb 8, 2020 at 6:56am PST

A polyester blazer by Marks and Spencers was teamed with suede Jimmy Choo strappy heels. Rose gold and diamond jewellery completed her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on Feb 6, 2020 at 6:44am PST

A lycra bodysuit by Namrata Joshipura was paired with rose gold and diamond earrings and rings. Messy hair and wispy eyebrows completed the look. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on Feb 6, 2020 at 5:22am PST

A leather jacket by Fendi was accessorised minimally with 18k rose gold and diamond earrings from Her Story. A messy hairdo with subtle glam upped the look.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020. She will also be seen in Durgavati, a horror-thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie and starring Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.