Bhumi Pednekar Had This Tres Chic Vibe Going On With a Corset Top and High Waist Pants! Here’s How – View Pics

Bhumi Pednekar in Appapop and Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld collection (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar ranks amongst the tinsel town denizens who effortlessly blend simplicity with vogues and make it their signature style. A sartorial stunner who flits from one style to another, looking marvellous every time, the girl-next-door has tamed the word unconventional right from her debut in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. An onscreen spunk that perfectly is in sync with an off-screen exuberance, Bhumi, the YRF find, treads on the right ground with a splendid fashion game. Not the one to hanker behind trends, Bhumi believes in satiating those experimental style streaks by collaborating with fashion stylists as the mood demands. With fashion stylist Mohit Rai helming her crisp styles, Bhumi scored a new high with a style move back in December. Pulling off, what could be deemed as the classiest pairing - a crisp white cold shoulder corset top with high waist brown-toned pants. Furthermore, she layered up the look with a long line coat and elevated the vibe with wavy hair and subtle glam. Styled by Mohit Rai, we are head over heels in love with this carefully curated street style chic vibe, done to perfection by Bhumi!

High waisted pants outfits are the much in vogue vibe this season. In addition to being comfortable to wear, they look chic and fashionable too. Right from celebrities to street style bloggers, everyone is jumping on to this recent trend of high waisted pants. Here’s how Bhumi Pednekar aced this style game. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Bhumi Pednekar - Tres Chic

An ivory-toned satin cold shoulder corset top was tucked into a pair of high waist belted brown-toned pants. The ensembles were from Appapop and Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld collaboration. A long line coat, strappy white sandals, blushed cheeks, nude pink lips, defined eyebrows and soft wavy half updo completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar Goes Slick in Pink and Magnificent in Magenta, All in a Blink of an Eye!

Bhumi Pednekar in Appapop and Cover Story x Karl Lagerfeld collection (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, released on 6th December 2019 and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal that released on 21 February 2020. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020. She will also be seen as IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan in Durgavati, an upcoming horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.