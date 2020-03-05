Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor in Three Floor for Mentalhood promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor easily finds a place amongst the tinsel town's consistently stylish squad. Her closet is a delight! She is a designer's muse and a stylist's delight. Having tapped a distinct style play that's always chic, sparks off comfort vibes with a hint of experimentation, as the occasion demands, Karisma dabbles it all with aplomb. Karisma has a knack to shine in chic party dresses, ethereal ethnic ensembles and quirky attire that suit her petite frame to the T. But the underlying virtue in all of her styles is that unmissable and understated elegance. Karisma Kapoor has taken to Mentalhood promotions with much gusto and a fabulous fashion game in tow. She has teamed up with Ami Patel for her fashionable tirades. A promotional vibe saw her pull off an uber-chic summery vibe featuring a checkered dress from Three Floor.

A testimony to Karisma Kapoor's sartorial shenanigans is her experimental streak, unafraid to pull off the snazziest of silhouettes, fabrics and cuts signature understated aplomb. Dabbling in high-street styles and luxe styles, Karisma loves dressing up elegantly, albeit a twist. Karisma went on to make a compelling case for the checkered vintage trend, albeit a contemporary twist. Here is a closer look at another such compelling style play. Mentalhood Teaser: Motherhood Goes for a Toss in this Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul Starrer ALTBalaji Series

Karisma Kapoor - Checkered Chicness

It was a subdued square-patterned dress by Three Floor featuring a smocking on the straps and waist, an asymmetric hem with a multi-textured skirt. The dress worth Rs 23,300 was teamed with white strappy sandals from Aldo, earrings from Anomaly by Anam. A textured half updo was accompanied with subtle glam, accentuated by winged eyes, blue-lined eyes and pink lips. Mentalhood Trailer Launch: Karisma Kapoor Looks Captivating in a Flashy Dress and It’s Fashion Done Right.

Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also features Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series revolves around different natures of mothers and how they maneuver their way through unreasonable expectations while trying their best to raise their children. The series pays an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children.