When Karisma Kapoor Splurged Rs 20,000 on a Print on Print Ensemble That’s Oh-So-Perfect for the Summers!

Karisma Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We have said it before and we bear no qualms in repeating that as one of the consistently impeccable sartorial stunners in tinsel town, Karisma Kapoor is always such a hoot! Innate style is a rarity even in the fashion riddled tinsel town and Karisma has clearly figured out the delicate nuances of fashion that suit her petite frame with occasional experimentation. She is as much at ease with bold silhouettes, unusual fabrics and flattering cuts as with lucid ones. She personally describes her own style as classic chic and we love how Karisma Kapoor’s ladylike choices keep us engaged. A recent outing saw Karisma Kapoor take on a print on print vibe with Saaksha and Kinni separates worth Rs.20,000. The embroidered ensemble shone while Karisma kept the glam game to a bare minimum.

Mixing prints is purely an intrinsic vibe. Karisma brought this vibe to the fore that only seemed to urge us to bring on some printed fashion in our wardrobe this season, and set the tone for the hot summer ahead! Prints do not demand accessorization and can convey ultimate luxe, and trendy coolness when done just right! Here is a closer look. Karisma Kapoor Was Crisp, Chic and Classy for Mentalhoood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor - A Printed Affair

A purple embroidered and printed set featuring a kaftan blouse and loose-fitting pants were teamed with open-toed sandals, hoops from Azotiique, a half updo and signature matte red lips. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karisma was last seen in Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also featured Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series paid an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children.