Karisma Kapoor is a hoot! For starters, having retained a refined style, she goes on to make a compelling case for chic styles in all of her appearances. Her signature style play can be described as effortless, sartorial and minimal chic. She also experiments amply, enchanting in bold cuts, classy silhouettes and in-vogue hues. We believe that it would be safe to say that as one of the most consistently styled B-town celebrities, she has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame dabbling high-street styles with luxe styles as the occasion demands. Karisma Kapoor turned on that chic knob for a Work From Home Sunday vibe styled by her go-to stylist Eshaa Amiin. Karisma took to flaunting an Anita Dongre pink dress worth Rs.17,900. The romantic blush pink dress featured shadows of floral patterns framed by an enchanting panelled front that allowed the diva to flaunt her inner whimsy. Signature pink lips, pin adorned wavy low back ponytail and bare feet completed her look. When Karisma Kapoor Had That Red Lip, Classy Saree, Gold Jewellery Vibe Going On for Her in London!

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma was seen in Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also features Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.The series revolves around different natures of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations while trying their best to raise their children.

