There is a reason why Karishma Kapoor is counted amongst the sartorial stunners of tinsel town! Firstly, she has come a long way from the garish 90s on-screen fashion to retaining a fine off-screen fashion arsenal. Innate style is a rarity even in the fashion riddled tinsel town and Karisma has clearly figured out a signature style coupled with a beauty game that suits her petite frame with occasional experimentations also being up to her alley. As much at ease with bold silhouettes, unusual fabrics and flattering cuts as with lucid ones, she personally describes her own style as classic chic and we love how Karisma Kapoor’s ladylike choices keep us engaged. A throwback style of Karisma's featuring an Anavila M crimson creation all the way from London caught our attention. The saree, in all its finery, was accompanied by bold and befitting red lips, gold jewellery and an unmissable elegant charm.

A red saree is a wardrobe must-have for almost any festive occasion. An infallible hue that stands out, the quote of there being a shade of red for every woman is true and here's a closer look at Karisma's crimson hue! Karisma Kapoor Shows Us Why Wearing Florals Is Always a Chic Idea!

Karisma Kapoor - Crimson Chicness

A linen saree in the festive crimson hue by Anavila M worth Rs. 24,000 teamed up with a half-sleeved blouse. Gold-toned jewellery featuring bangles, earrings upped the look. Red lips, and a soft pulled back hairdo completed her look. When Karisma Kapoor Went Shimmer, Shine, Slay Mode Chic in Balmain!

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karisma was last seen in Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also featured Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series paid an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children.

