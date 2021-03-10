She debuted with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael in 2017 thereon venturing into the Telugu and Kannada film industry. A few films old, Niddhi has embarked on a versatile style journey tapping all that's in vogue like ethnic, neo ethnic, casual and opulent. This Bangalore girl is a Business Management graduate and blessed with a lean athletic frame, long locks and a chiselled jawline. A recent style saw her promote her newest endeavours, Tamil films Bhoomi and Eeswaran with stylist Nikhita Niranjan helming her affairs. An off white and pink Anarkali set by Ritu Kumar in floral print featuring a kurta, palazzos and dupatta was worth Rs.46,900. Oxidised silver earrings by Neeta Boochra, juttis by Shilp Sutra, wavy hair and a dewy glam of pink lips, delicately lined eyes and mildly blushed cheeks completed her look. Nidhhi Agerwal Looks Smoking Hot in iSmart Shankar Song Dimaak Kharab.

Nidhhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhoomi, an action drama film, written and directed by Lakshman features Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles along with Ronit Roy and Sathish in supporting roles. The film is set on the backdrop based on agriculture, streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on 14 January 2021 coinciding with Pongal. Eeswaran is another action drama film written and directed by Suseenthiran featuring Silambarsan, Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nandita Swetha.

