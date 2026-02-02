Prabhas’ much-anticipated film The Raja Saab is set to make its digital debut after completing most of its theatrical run. The pan-Indian horror comedy, which released during the Sankranthi festive season, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026, the makers have confirmed. ‘The Raja Saab’ Actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar Speak on Hyderabad Mobbing Incident, Urge Fans To Respect Personal Space.

When and Where to Watch ‘The Raja Saab’

The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with English subtitles. The Hindi version, however, will not be available on the platform at this stage, despite the film featuring several Bollywood actors in prominent roles.

'The Raja Saab' Cast

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab attempted to blend horror, romance and comedy while presenting Prabhas in a new on-screen avatar. Despite high expectations, the film struggled to make a strong impact at the box office. Industry observers believe its OTT release could help the film reach viewers who prefer home viewing, especially given its genre mix. Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh, Satya and Sapthagiri. The film is produced by People Media Factory, with music composed by Thaman.

Box Office Performance

The Raja Saab reportedly earned around INR 207.15 crore worldwide, including approximately INR 144.93 crore from the Indian market. With an estimated budget exceeding INR 400 crore, the film’s theatrical performance was seen as underwhelming for the makers. ‘The RajaSaab’ Box Office Day 1: Prabhas Film Creates History With Record-Breaking Opening of INR 112 Crore!

Watch 'The Raja Saab' Trailer:

'The Raja Saab' Storyline

The story follows Raja Saab, played by Prabhas, who lives with his grandmother Gangamma, portrayed by Zarina Wahab. Suffering from Alzheimer’s, she remembers only her estranged husband Kanakaraju, played by Sanjay Dutt. Raja Saab’s journey to reunite the elderly couple forms the emotional core of the film, layered with romantic and horror elements. With its OTT debut approaching, The Raja Saab now looks to find a wider audience beyond theatres.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).