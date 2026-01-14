Actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, who feature in Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, have spoken out about a recent mobbing incident in Hyderabad that raised concerns about celebrity safety and crowd behaviour. Both actors urged fans to respect personal space and highlighted the importance of creating safer environments at public events. The incident occurred during a promotional appearance, drawing widespread attention online and sparking conversations about security arrangements at celebrity gatherings. ‘Pack of Men Behaving Worse Than Hyenas’: Nidhhi Agerwal Manhandled at Prabhas Starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ Song Launch Event in Hyderabad, Chinmayi Sripada Reacts (Watch Video)

Nidhhi Agerwal Hyderabad Mobbing Incident - Watch Video

Nidhhi Agerwal Calls the Incident ‘Extremely Serious’

In an interview with India Today, Nidhhi Agerwal described the episode as an “unfortunate incident” and stressed that the matter should not be treated lightly. She said, “I know what I want to say and how I want to say it, and I want to put it out in the best possible way. I’m waiting for the right moment, but thank you for your concern. It really means a lot, but I will speak about it soon.” Nidhhi added that the topic was “extremely serious” and that she did not want to comment on it casually.

Riddhi Kumar Urges Respect

Riddhi Kumar, who was present at the event, spoke about the importance of respecting an actor’s personal boundaries. She acknowledged that performers value the admiration and love of audiences but emphasised that it must come with mutual respect. “At the end of the day, we do what we do for the admiration and love of people. But admiration has to come with respect, and with respect comes space,” she said. She further added, “It’s very important to give people space so they feel comfortable. If I love someone, I wouldn’t want them to feel uncomfortable. That’s the simplest way I can put it.” Police Register Case Against Organisers After Nidhhi Agerwal Is Mobbed and Pushed at ‘The Raja Saab’ Song Launch Event in Hyderabad.

Incident Left the Actress Shaken

Riddhi revealed that she was standing right behind Nidhhi when the incident unfolded and that her parents were watching it live. “I was right behind Nidhhi when this happened, and my parents were watching it live. They were extremely scared and kept calling me,” she said. She added that she initially struggled to exit the venue and felt shaken after managing to get out safely. Requesting people to be mindful of boundaries, she said, “It’s nice to be kind, and it’s important to give space.”

Calls for Better Safety Measures

While acknowledging the role of security, Riddhi stressed that public awareness and responsibility are equally important. She noted that people must understand “how important it is for women and for people in general to feel safe.” Expressing hope for change, she concluded, “There needs to be better and real change.” ‘Gawaar Hai Saale’: After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Mobbed by Fans at Hyderabad Event; Netizens Express Anger Over Reckless Behaviour (Watch Video)

About ‘The Raja Saab’

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab, among others. The film was released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

