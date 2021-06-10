Tamil is one of the oldest and widely spoken languages. With crores of Tamil makkals across the world, the popularity, and beauty of the Dravidian language are beyond words to describe. Our fellow Tamilians will nod their head in agreement. The magnificence of the language can be seen in the widely celebrated Tamil cinemas. But not everyone has digital access to watching movies, serials, news, or current affairs. To change this, three young men from Tamil Nadu decided to do something about it. That's how the popular and largest tech-media TamilGlitz was born. TamilGlitz is a digital tech-media company that primarily focuses on regional Tamil news content, Tamil cinema updates, movie reviews, sports, and a lot more. The reason why they are working on regional content is that they believe it will strike a chord with the Tamil-speaking community. With more emphasis on regional content, the popularity of the Kollywood industry will rise tenfold.

TamilGlitz is more than just a tech-media brand. The creativity of the founder is endless. They have built various applications in their careers. One such product is an e-commerce store known as The Cloth Store which targets rural areas of Tamil Nadu. The user interface of the website is very simple for rural users to easily use and place their orders. They sell and promote local and regional products of Tamil Nadu. You can have locally handwoven sarees, dhotis, and a lot more. They are truly being vocal for local people and doing everything they can to improve the lives of rural communities. It is a smart move by the young men to launch a cloth store as the clothing industry is one of the biggest contributors to the economy. Apart from cloth stores, they have built another e-commerce website Mini Shoppy where they sell unique gift items. At Mini Shoppy you can find cute mini figurines, handicrafts that you can gift to your loved ones. They employ only skilled and experienced local workers to promote job opportunities and local talent.

Rahul Bala, Mohammed Arqum, Felix B are the founders of the prominent Tamil news website. In the year 2015, with no support or backup from any big shots of the media industry or any financial backup, they launched their startup. They took baby steps and worked hard throughout to establish their company among the already existing tough competitors. Starting with a modest background within a tiny room of four walls, their journey to the top is purely phenomenal and was one hell of a rollercoaster ride. These three forerunners are an example of why a person should follow their dream and passion and rise above failures.

TamilGlitz is a glorious brand and that claim is backed up by various awards in their trophy cabinet. As a young startup, they earned fame, turnover, fans, and love within a span of a few years. They have worked together with so many big names in the Kollywood industry. Be it directors, producers, celebrities, they have done it all. In today's time when debutants say it's tough to break into the media industry, TamilGlitz has established a firm ground for itself on its own.

The digital tech-media company has a broader goal to achieve. They have plans to expand their brand strongly on the regional level. The team is planning to achieve this by focussing more on hyperlocal news and assess its impact. They want their website and content to be easily accessible and understandable by every citizen in Tamil Nadu. This shows their dedication towards their loyal regional followers. They strive to increase the accessibility of digital news content easily available to everyone. With millions of regional followers, the startup is gaining popularity and trust with its unique, trendy, and descriptive content. TamilGlitz is the largest growing website for authentic Tamil regional content. You can trust the website for factual movie reviews, cinema updates, local news, political speeches, sports news, and current affairs.