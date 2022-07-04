Happy 4th of July 2022! The US Independence Day is observed every year on July 4. The independence was declared on the same date in the year 1776. To mark this important day in American history, people share lovely words of encouragement, greetings, quotes and messages with fellow Americans. Here's a collection of 4th of July images, Happy Fourth of July greetings, US Independence Day 2022 wishes, 4th of July 2022 messages, Fourth of July 2022 wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes, GIFs and more. 4th of July 2022 Fireworks Near Me: From Boston to Washington, 5 Places To Enjoy the US Independence Day Celebrations.

Independence Day in the US is also known as the Fourth of July. This day marked the historic date in 1776 when the Continental Congress approved the declaration of independence. The American countries were tired of being ruled by Great Britain and wanted to become their own country. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022 in the American countries, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends as greetings for the day.

People celebrate with their loved ones on this day by getting together for barbeques or dinner. They prepare classic American dishes and spend the best of their time with their families. They go out together to enjoy the spectacular fireworks organised at different places. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day.

4th of July 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: 4th of July Is the Day to Remember the Sacrifices of Patriots Who Brought Freedom to the USA. Let Us Pray for Their Souls and Work for the Advancement of the Country. Best Happy Independence Day Wishes to You.

Happy Fourth of July (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together to Make America a Better Place for Tomorrow, to Handover the Country to the Next Generation With a Beautiful Future. Happy Fourth of July.

4th of July Independence Day of America (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Fireworks of Pride, Solitude, Glory and Love for Your Country Dwell in Your heart. Here’s Wishing You a Happy 4th of July!

4th of July 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Deepest Regard and Everlasting Gratitude, We Salute the American Heroes and the United States of America. We Hope Your 4th of July Celebrations Are Explosively Fun!

Fourth of July 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lots of Love to My Fellow Americans on This Glorious Independence Day. Happy Fourth of July!

Many politicians make their appearance at various public events to praise the nation's heritage, laws, history, society and people. The mornings start with parades, and the evenings are marked with beautiful fireworks. The decorations, including balloons, clothing and steamers, are red, white and blue, the colours of the American flag. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for Independence Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Independence Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).