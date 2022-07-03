Happy Fourth of July 2022! The historic date marks the Independence Day of the United States of America and commemorates the declaration of independence by the Second Continental Congress. Fireworks are a major part of Independence Day celebrations in the U.S. It is believed that fireworks displays were used as morale boosters for soldiers in the Revolutionary war. The founding fathers of the country believe fireworks are a perfect way to celebrate independence. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of places where you can enjoy the fourth of July fireworks. Celebrate US Independence Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

1. Boston, Massachusetts

Charles River Esplanade with the world-famous Boston Pops is the best place to enjoy the fourth of July fireworks. The spectacular fireworks will be held on Monday, July 4 from 8-11 pm.

2. Miami, Florida

The people in South Florida have a lot of options when it comes to boat-friendly places for watching the fireworks. The most popular of all is the Fire on the Fourth festival, over the Atlantic Ocean in North Miami Beach.

3. Tampa, Florida

Boom by the bay celebrations at Tampa includes four different fireworks displays over 2.5 miles along the water. The lively celebrations also include love entertainment, kids' games, food trucks etc.

4. Rockaway Beach, Oregon

Rockaway Beach’s celebrations are named the nation’s best by USA Today. The city, in Northern Oregon, sends up fireworks after a day marked by a big parade, wiener dog races, beach treasure hunts and more.

5. Seattle, Washington

The Seafair summer fourth consists full choreographed firework show that begins at 10:15 pm and is visible from both the Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park areas. It is one of the most spectacular ways to celebrate the fourth of July in the Pacific Northwest.

There are beautiful fireworks happening all around the US as a part of the Independence Day celebrations on the fourth of July every year. You can have the best experience of the beautiful fireworks at the above-mentioned places to celebrate the day.

Wishing everyone Happy Independence Day 2022!

