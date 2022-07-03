Happy Fourth of July 2022! The United States of America (USA) is celebrating the 246th anniversary of its Independence Day today. Since independence from Britain in the year 1776, Independence Day is celebrated every year in America on the 4th of July. On this day, the entire country celebrates a holiday. On July 4, 1776, the US Congress declared independence from Britain. Parades and barbecues are organized in America on Independence Day. Americans also wear red, white and blue clothes on this day. Apart from this, fireworks are considered a very important part of Independence Day celebrations in American history and tradition. Fourth of July 2022 Greetings & HD Images: Celebrate US Independence Day by Sending Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS.

Like India, America has also been a slave of the Britishers who has done many atrocities on people in America. As a result, the conflict between the Britishers and the Native Americans gradually increased. After a long struggle, on July 2, 1776, 12 of the 13 American Colonies officially decided to secede from Great Britain and sought independence through a vote by the Continental Congress. Exactly two days later, on July 4, all 13 colonies voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence and declared themselves independent by signing a declaration. Since then America is celebrating its Independence Day.

13 colonies together declared independence, which is also called the Declaration of Independence. General George Washington became the first President of America after independence. He is known as a freedom fighter who fought for the happiness of Americans. The capital of America is named after him. To celebrate this special day, you can send these Fourth of July 2022 wishes and greetings to your loved ones to celebrate the day. We have for you some of the best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Telegram quotes, wallpapers & SMS below:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hurray for the Red, White and Blue! Forever in Peace May Our Flag Wave. Happy Fourth of July!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy USA Independence Day From Our Family to Yours on This 4th of July. Have a Wonderful Day Full of Freedom As You Celebrate Our Country.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Independence Day 2022! May America Be Blessed With Eternal Years of Freedom And Peace!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Great And Happy Fourth of July. Here’s Hoping Your Independence Day Celebrations Are Festive and Free.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With a True National Spirit of Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice, Liberty and Independence, Here's Wishing You a Happy US Independence Day!

It is said that America was discovered by mistake by Christopher Columbus. Columbus had set out from Europe to come to India by his ship but accidentally reached America. Later when Columbus told that he had discovered a new island, there was a competition to capture by many countries. The people of Britain came here in the largest number and occupied it themselves.

