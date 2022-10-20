Diwali is a five-day festivity observed across India by Hindus, in the month of Karthik. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated from October 22 (Dhanteras) and go on till October 26 (Bhai Dooj). However, the most important day of the Diwali celebration is the day of Lakshmi Puja. Diwali 2022 will therefore be celebrated on October 24. Even though the main Diwali or Badi Diwali celebrations are on October 24, people often begin celebrations of this festivity in advance. Therefore, sharing Happy Diwali 2022 in advance wishes and WhatsApp messages, advance Deepavali 2022 greetings, Diwali 2022 images and HD wallpapers and Happy Diwali Facebook status pictures are often shared on the days leading up to Diwali. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

Diwali is believed to be the most important Hindu festival to be celebrated across India. While the reason behind this celebration may be different in different states, the fun, fervour and enthusiasm for Diwali remain the same. In North India, the Diwali celebration revolves around celebrating the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman to Ayodhya, after winning the war against Ravana on the day of Dussehra. Meanwhile, people in South India celebrate Diwali as the day that Goddess Durga defeated the evil demon Nakamura. Traditionally, the celebration of Diwali in South India has been on a day prior to Diwali celebrations in North India or on the day of the Choti Diwali celebration in North India. However, Diwali 2022 will witness the celebration falling on the same day, because of the timing of the Chaturdashi and Amavasya tithi. As we prepare to celebrate Diwali 2022, here are some Happy Diwali 2022 in advance wishes and WhatsApp messages, advance Deepavali 2022 greetings, Diwali 2022 images and HD wallpapers and Happy Diwali Facebook status pictures.

Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Wishes and Greetings

Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali in Advance to You… Wishing You Prosperity and Success in This Coming Year and Many More Good Memories To Share.

Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Diwali in Advance to You and Your Loved Ones. May the Festival of Lights Bring Along Prosperity for You.

Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Diwali Bring Along the Eternal Blessings of Lord Ganesha and Maa Laxmi To Keep You Happy and Joyous Forever and Ever. Happy Diwali in Advance.

Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Greetings & Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Diwali in Advance to You and Your Family. May Your Home and Heart Be Blessed With Eternal Joy and Happiness.

Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations and Festivities Surround You And Shower You With Happiness and Success. Wishing You a Very Happy Diwali in Advance.

Advance Diwali 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages To Share With Family and Friends

The preparation of Diwali celebrations actually begins on the day after Dussehra. From cleaning up the entire house to preparing various delicious delicacies, there are various key aspects of Diwali celebrations. As we prepare to bring in Diwali 2022, we hope that this festival of light fills your life with all love, happiness and light. Happy Diwali 2022!

