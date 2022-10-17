Diwali is the most important Hindu festival that is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and fervour. The five-day festivity begins with the Dhanteras celebration and concludes with the observance of Govardhan Puja. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated from October 22 to October 26. Many people also celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras on the day before Dhanteras. The main celebration of Diwali 2022 will be on October 24. While the reason for celebrating Diwali is different in various parts of the world, the festival is equally important across all states. As we prepare to celebrate Diwali 2022, here is everything you need to know about the festival, the Diwali 2022 full calendar and the significance of each observance. Govatsa Dwadashi or Bach Baras 2022 Date: Nandini Vrat Traditions, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Festival Devoted to Worshipping Cows and Calves.

When is Diwali 2022?

Diwali is a five-day festival that is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartikeya. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated from October 22 (Dhanteras) and go on till October 26. People in Maharashtra and some other states begin the celebration of Diwali one day before Dhanteras, with the observance of Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras.

Diwali 2022 Festivals Full Calendar

Date Festival Puja Timing October 21 Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras Pradosha Kala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat - 18:12 to 20:40 October 22 Dhanteras Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 19:34 to 20:40 October 23 Kali Chaudas Kali Chaudas Muhurat - 23:58 to 00:48, Oct 24 October 24 Narak Chaturdashi / Tamil Deepavali / Lakshmi Puja Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 19:26 to 20:39 October 25 Diwali Snan / Diwali Devpuja October 26 Govardhan Puja / Bhau Beej/Gujarati New Year Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat - 06:36 to 08:55

Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras 2022 — October 21

Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated on the day before Dhanteras and is an important observance in various parts of the country. On Govatsa Dwadashi day, cows and calves are worshipped. The wheat products are given to cows and calves after worship. This day is celebrated as Vasu Baras in Maharashtra and is considered to be the first day of Diwali.

Dhanteras 2022 — Diwali Day 1 — October 22

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is celebrated as the first day of the five-day festival of Diwali. It is believed that on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera, who is the God of wealth, is worshipped on this auspicious day.

Kali Chaudas 2022 — Diwali Day 2 — October 23

Kali Chaudas is an important celebration that is mainly observed in Gujarat. Also known as Bhut Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas involves visiting a crematorium at midnight for offering Puja to the Goddess of darkness and to Veer Vetal. The day of Kali Chaudas is decided when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight.

Narak Chaturdashi/Tamil Deepavali/Lakshmi Puja 2022 — Diwali Day 3 — October 24

The third day of Diwali is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi. This day is celebrated as Diwali in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Deepavali is celebrated on the day before Diwali in North India and is also known as Choti Diwali. However, this year, the celebration falls on the same day as the main Diwali celebration in North India. Lakshmi Puja, which is an integral part of the Diwali celebration, will also be conducted on October 24.

Diwali Snan/Devpuja — Diwali Day 4 — October 25

The fourth day of the Diwali 2022 celebration will revolve around the observance of Diwali Devpuja. On this day, temples often light up several diyas and celebrate the festival of light.

Govardhan Puja/Bhau Beej/Bhai Dooj — Diwali Day 5 — October 26

The last day of Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja and food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna. People also celebrate this day as Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej — a festival similar to Raksha Bandhan — which revolves around celebrating the bond between siblings.

We hope Diwali 2022 fills your life with the love and light you deserve. Happy Diwali 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).