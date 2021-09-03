Happy Aja Ekadashi 2021! According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month is known as Aja Ekadashi. It is the first Ekadashi of Bhadrapada month which roughly falls in September (Gregorian calendar). This year Aja Ekadashi will be celebrated on Friday, September 3. On the day of Aja Ekadashi, Lord Shri Hari Vishnu is worshiped according to and a rigorous fast is kept. By observing this fast, one can attain more virtue than that of Ashwamedha Yagya. Here's letting you know about the exact date, puja muhurta, parana time of Aja Ekadashi. According to religious belief, worshiping Lord Vishnu (Sri Hari) form by observing a fast on this day gives freedom from the effects of all the sins committed in the past. In this context, Lord Krishna had described the glory of Aja Ekadashi to Yudhishthira in Brahmavaivarta Purana.

The special significance of Parana (breaking the fast) has been told in the legends. The first meal eaten on the second day of the fast is called Parana. If you do not perform parana properly on the day of the fast, the fast is not fulfilled. The fast is observed with grand festivities and is followed by certain rituals to mark the auspicious event. People also send beautiful Aja Ekadashi messages to their loved ones. If you are looking for the latest Aja Ekadashi 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the right place.

Wishing each other on the special day brings in great positivity. It would be a kind gesture if you greet your loved ones with these greetings throughout the day. Just go ahead and download these HD festive greetings and you can also convert them into beautiful GIFs and videos. Celebrate the day with these Aja Ekadashi 2021 wishes as we observe Nirajala Ekadashi 2021. We bring to you wishes, messages and HD images that you can share to observe the day.

Aja Ekadashi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aja Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Aja Ekadashi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aja Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Aja Ekadashi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aja Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Aja Ekadashi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aja Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

We hope you liked our list of Facebook greetings, SMS, messages and wishes to send on the day. It is believed that fasting on Ekadashi destroys all sins and fulfills desires. One who observes this fast enjoys all the happiness in this world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).