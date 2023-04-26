Alien Day is celebrated every year on April 26, which educates people about aliens. An alien is a creature that comes from another planet. The day provides science fiction lovers with the opportunity to learn more about sci-fi. Alien Day came into existence after being sponsored by the film production company 20th Century Fox. The day dedicated to aliens was first celebrated in 2015 as an unofficial holiday in Brooklyn, New York, by a group of people. The creation of the holiday was inspired by Ridley Scott’s movie ‘Alien’ which was released in 1979. The date is a reference to the moon on which Aliens is set — April 26, 4/26, LV-426. Are Aliens and UFOs Real? Pentagon Says It Has 'No Credible Evidence' of Extraterrestrial Activity or Objects That Defy Physics.

Alien Day 2023 Date

Alien Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26.

Alien Day Significance

In 2016, Alien Day became even more organized and recognized. On this day, several events, including trivia competitions, comic books, and collectable prizes, are held. This day is a perfect opportunity for people who are fascinated by aliens and their world, as it gives them a chance to dive deep into the wonderful world of Aliens. The day is now acknowledged worldwide and is enjoyed by sci-fi fans all over the world!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).