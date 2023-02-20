Arunachal Pradesh is a state in North East India. It was formed in a separate state on February 20, 1987. After India’s independence in 1947, Arunachal Pradesh was known as NEFA(Northeast Frontier Agency), administered by the Assam State. NEFA became a Union Territory in 1972, and part of it was named Arunachal Pradesh, declared a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Since then, every year, Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day has been observed on this date. As you observe Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 HD Images and Happy Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. When Is Mizoram Statehood Day 2023? Know the Date, History and Significance of the Day When the State Came Into Existence.

Arunachal Pradesh is also known as the "land of the rising sun." The state's capital is Itanagar, which shares its borders with China. The Chinese claimed it to be theirs, and in 1962, they claimed to split over with the Sino-Indian war. Here is a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your friends and family as greetings for Arunachal Pradesh foundation Day 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Images

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Photos

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Wishes

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Messages

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Wallpapers

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

This day is observed with great enthusiasm in the state. The streets are decorated, and various events are organised to represent the state's culture. Wishing everyone a Happy Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).