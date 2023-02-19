Mizoram Foundation Day is commemorated every year on February 20 with great fanfare and enthusiasm in the northeastern state. The name ‘Mizoram’ is derived from two words- ‘Mizo’ and ‘Ram’, where Mizo stands for the native inhabitants, and "Ram" in the Mizo language means ‘land’. Thus Mizoram means the ‘land of the Mizos’. Mizos first began to settle in the area in the 16th century, with major immigration from Southeast Asia. A large number of tribes classified as ‘Mizo’ today most likely migrated to their present territories from the neighbouring countries in several waves, starting around 1500 CE. Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance – Everything To Know About This Statehood Day.

Mizoram shares borders with three of the Seven Sister States, namely Tripura, Assam and Manipur. The state also shares a 722-kilometre border with the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Myanmar. Scroll down to learn more about the Mizoram Foundation Day 2023 Date, Mizoram Foundation Day history, significance and more.

Mizoram Foundation Day History

In 1971, the government of India agreed to convert the Mizo Hills into a Union Territory. This became Mizoram in 1972, following the Mizoram Peace Accord (1986) between the Government and the MNF. Mizoram was declared a full-fledged state of India in 1987 and was given two seats in the Parliament, one each in the Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha. Mizoram was previously part of Assam until 1972. However, in 1986 the Indian Parliament adopted the 53rd amendment of the Indian Constitution that allowed the creation of Mizoram on February 20, 1987, making it India's 23rd state.

The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi flew into Aizawl to inaugurate the new state after the formalization of Mizoram State took place on February 20, 1987. Chief Secretary Lalkhama read out the proclamation of statehood at a public meeting organised at Aizawl's Parade Ground on that day. Mizoram was granted statehood by the State of Mizoram Act, 1986.

Mizoram Foundation Day Significance

Mizoram Foundation Day is an important day for the people of the state the state came into being on this day. Mizoram was India’s 23rd state. The northeastern state is a land of rolling hills, valleys, rivers, and lakes. Several events are held across the state on this special day. Schools and other educational institutions hold several events depicting the history of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).