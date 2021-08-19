Mumbai, August 19: Ashura falls on 10th day of Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar. In India, Ashura will be observed on August 20. Ashura is the day when Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Many Muslims observe fast (roza) on Ashura and the day before. If you are planning to keep Ashura roza on August 20, here are sehri and iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other major cities. Ashura 2021: From Date to History and Significance, Know Everything About the 10th Day of Muharram.

For those who don't know, there are strict rules for fast in Islam. When Muslims observe fast, they consume pre-dawn meal, called sehri. They give up food and water throughout the day. They break the fast when the sun goes down. The evening meal is called iftar. Scroll down to know the timings of sehri and iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar and other cities on August 20, the day of Ashura in India. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? All FAQs Answered.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on August 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 20 August 2021 05:05 07:03

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on August 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 20 August 2021 04:30 06:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on August 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 20 August 2021 04:19 06:40

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on August 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 20 August 2021 04:26 07:19

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on August 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 20 August 2021 04:55 06:42

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on August 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 20 August 2021 04:42 06:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on August 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 20 August 2021 03:57 06:05

If you want to know the timings of sehri and iftar in any other city on August 20, click here. While Muslims around the world remember Imam Hussain's martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala, Shias mourn his death by self-flagellating.

