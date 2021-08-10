Mumbai, August 10: Ashura, also called Yom-e-Ashura, falls on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar. Ashura assumes historical and religious significance for Muslims worldwide as the day marks important events of the past. One of the key events that took place on Ashura is the martyrdom of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed. From Ashura 2021 date in India to its history and significance, here is everything you need to know. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? All FAQs Answered.

What Is Ashura?

Many people think Ashura is a festival that is celebrated. It is not true. Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram. Notably, Muharram is not a festival either. It is the first month in Islamic calendar. Ashura is an important day for Muslims as some key events took place on this day in the past.

Ashura 2021 Date in India: When Is Ashura?

As mentioned above, Ashura falls on tenth day of Muharram. In India, Muharram month is set to begin from August 11. Therefore, Ashura 2021 in India will be observed on August 20.

Ashura History and Significance:

Ashura marks the day that Prophet Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God. The other important thing that happened on Ashura is that Islamic prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his family members were martyred on the day of Ashura during the battle of Karbala.

While Muslims around the world remember, Hussain's martyrdom, Shias mourn his death by self-flagellating. They cut themselves with swords, knives and sharp chains to emulate the suffering of Hussain. The mourning period commences with the beginning of Muharram and continues for ten nights, climaxing on the day of Ashura.

