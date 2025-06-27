Ashura is an important religious observance in Islam, commemorated on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It holds significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. Ashura is a day of commemoration in Islam. For Sunni Muslims, Ashura marks the parting of the Red Sea by Moses and the salvation of the Israelites. As per Sunni tradition, it is believed that Noah disembarked from the Ark, God forgave Adam, and Joseph was released from prison, among various other auspicious events having occurred on Ashura. Muharram 2025 in India started on June 27, as the crescent moon was sighted on June 26. The tenth day of Muharram is Ashura. In Saudi Arabia, Ashura 2025 is on July 5 and in India, Ashura 2025 is on July 6.

Ashura is marked by mourning, grief, and remembrance and public processions, passion plays (ta'ziya), and recitations of the tragedy of Karbala are organised. In this article, let’s know more about Ashura 2025 date and the significance of the day. Islamic New Year 2025 Mehndi Designs: Exquisite Henna Patterns To Apply on Both Front and Back Hands.

Ashura 2025 Date

The date of Ashura is determined with the start of Muharram after the sighting of the moon. In India, the crescent moon was sighted on June 26 and Muharram 2025 started on June 27. Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram and Ashura 2025 is on July 6.

Ashura Significance

The word Ashura is derived from the word ‘Asharah’, which means ten in Arabic. It is marked in Sunni Islam through fasting, while for Shia Muslims, Ashura is a day of mourning as they annually commemorate the death of Husayn ibn Ali, grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad and the third Shia imam.

In addition to pilgrimage to the shrine of Husayn, located in Karbala, Iraq, Shia Muslims annually commemorate the events of Karbala throughout the months of Muharram and Safar. Most rituals take place during the first ten days of Muharram, culminating on Ashura with processions in major Shia cities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).