Muharram holds great religious and cultural significance among Muslims as it is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is considered one of the holiest months in Islam. Muharram 2025 will mark the start of the New Islamic Year 1447 Hijri. The expected date of Muharram 2025 is Sunday, July 7, or Monday, July 8, 2025, depending on the sighting of the Moon of Muharram 1447. Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is observed by Muslims around the world as a time of reflection and worship of Allah. Every year, the beginning of the Islamic New Year is determined by the sighting of the Moon. In this article, let's know more about the Muharram 2025 date and the significance of the holy month.

Muharram 2025 Date

Muharram 2025 is expected to fall on Sunday, July 7 or Monday, July 8, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Muharram Significance

The name of the day, ‘Muharram’ means ‘forbidden’, indicating the sacredness of the month during which warfare and violence are traditionally prohibited. During this holy month, Muslims around the world engage in worship. Special prayer meetings are also held in mosques or private homes. The most important day in Muharram is the 10th day, known as Ashura.

For Shia Muslims, Ashura is a day of deep mourning, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. On the other hand, for Sunni Muslims, Ashura is also significant, though it is observed differently. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad fasted on this day to commemorate the day when Prophet Moses and the Israelites were saved from Pharaoh's tyranny.

