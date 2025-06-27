Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, a profoundly spiritual and significant time that marks the start of the Islamic New Year. This month is a period of reflection, remembrance, and renewal. In the Shia Muslim community, celebrating the Muharram holds great importance. This festival is about honouring the sacrifice of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala; he was the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Celebrating Muharram is a gentle reminder for everyone about courage, truth, and standing up for justice, inspiring people to lead lives filled with faith, compassion, and resilience. People mark this holy month with devotion. In this article, we bring you some of the best and easy-to-make Muharram 2025 mehendi designs, exquisite henna patterns, simple Muharram mehendi ideas for both front and back hands, to make your Islamic New Year 2025 more special. When Is Muharram 2025? Know Islamic New Year Date and Significance of the Month That Marks the Beginning of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Applying simple yet beautiful Mehndi designs adds a more festive and graceful touch to the Muharram celebrations. You can try everything from simple Muharram-inspired henna patterns to exquisite front and back hand designs to mark the start of Islamic New Year. Muharram 2025 Mehndi Desings: Arabic Henna Patterns, Floral Mehendi Ideas and Beautiful Designs For Both Front and Back Hands.

Watch Video for Latest Mehndi Design for Muharram:

Watch Video for Islamic New Year Special Chand Mehndi Design:

Watch Video for Mehndi Designs for Happy Muharram:

Watch Video for Simple Mehndi Designs for Back Hand:

Watch Video for Simple Mehndi Designs for Design for Front Hand:

Applying any mehendi designs during the Islamic New Year is a creative way to embrace tradition, express devotion, and welcome the new year with positivity and style.

