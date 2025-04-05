Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti is observed annually on April 5 to honour the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, a prominent freedom fighter, social reformer, and champion of Dalit rights in India. Born in 1908, he played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence and later contributed significantly to the country’s socio-political landscape as a minister in multiple governments. His relentless efforts toward eradicating caste discrimination and ensuring equal opportunities for marginalised communities made him a respected leader. His birth anniversary is also observed as Samata Diwas. On Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025, share these Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025 wishes, images, Samata Diwas messages, quotes, greetings and HD wallpapers to honour the former Deputy Prime Minister of India. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Jagjivan Ram was instrumental in advocating for social justice, labour rights, and inclusive governance. As the founder of the All India Depressed Classes League in 1935, he fought against untouchability and sought political representation for Dalits. His leadership extended to various governmental positions, including the Defence Minister during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the Deputy Prime Minister in 1977. He was known for his ability to bring people together for progressive change.

His tenure as the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation saw significant advancements in India's Green Revolution, ensuring food security for the nation. As a key political figure, he was deeply committed to empowering the oppressed sections of society by introducing policies that promoted education, employment, and economic development for Dalits. His contributions laid the foundation for a more equitable and inclusive India.

The celebration of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti serves as a reminder of his legacy in fighting social injustice and advocating for equality. Various events, including seminars, debates, and cultural programs, are organized across the country to honour his contributions. His life's work continues to inspire future generations to work toward an inclusive and just society.

