Mahavir Jayanti 2025, celebrated on April 10, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and is also known as Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka. This auspicious day is of immense significance for Jains worldwide, as it honours the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka celebrates the birth of a spiritual leader who championed the principles of nonviolence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and asceticism. On Mahavir Jayanti 2025, devotees participate in various rituals, including prayers, charity, and the ceremonial bathing of Lord Mahavir’s idol, reflecting on his path to enlightenment and his message of peace, compassion, and harmony. This day serves as a reminder of Lord Mahavir’s profound teachings and their relevance in today’s world. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Mahavir was born on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Chaitra month, during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase), which in 2025 falls on April 9 and extends into the next day, April 10. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:55 PM on April 9, 2025, and ends at 1:00 AM on April 11, 2025. This period is considered the ideal time for performing religious rituals, prayers, and commemorations.

Who Was Mahavir?

Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599 BCE in Kundalagrama, which is located in modern-day Bihar under the Vaishali district. He was born into a royal family but chose a path of asceticism at the age of 30, seeking truth and enlightenment. After years of intense meditation and self-discipline, Mahavir attained Kevala Jnana (absolute knowledge) and became a Tirthankara, a spiritual teacher who guides souls to liberation.

Mahavir's teachings emphasised the principles of Ahimsa (nonviolence), Satya (truth), Asteya (nonstealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (nonattachment). His philosophy encourages individuals to live a life of compassion, truthfulness, and simplicity.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is a day for Jains to reflect on Mahavir's life and teachings. Devotees engage in prayers, fasting, and rituals to honour his legacy. Temples are decorated, and prabhat pheris (early morning processions) are held, where devotees chant mantras and carry images of Mahavir in reverence. It is also a day to practice self-discipline, compassion, and the pursuit of spiritual knowledge, following Mahavir's example.

On this day, Jains believe that by following Mahavir's principles, they can work toward personal purification, the betterment of society, and ultimately, moksha (liberation from the cycle of rebirth).

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).