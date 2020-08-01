Today marks the 100th death anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, whose real name was Keshav Gangadhar Tilak. He was one of India's leading social and political thinkers. The influential and pioneering figure was popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak. The word "Lokmanya" in Marathi loosely translates to “one who is held in high regard by the people” or admired by the masses. Tilak is known for his quote in Marathi: "Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it!". He was the founder of Kesari (Marathi) and Mahratta (English).

Born on July 23, 1856, in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, to a Sanskrit Scholar, Tilak later shifted to Pune. He was a teacher and journalist by profession and initiated his political career as a freedom activist and social reformer. He was one of the first leaders to advocate "Swaraj" or self-rule.

Tilak had a rich political career agitating for Indian freedom from the British rule. Before Mahatma Gandhi, he was the most widely known political leader in India. Unlike his fellow Maharashtrian contemporary, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was viewed as a radical Nationalist but a Social conservative.

He was prisoned multiple times that included a long stint at Mandalay, Burma after his paper Kesari supported revolutionaries - Prafulla Chaki and Khudiram Bose- who tried to kill the Chief Presidency Magistrate Douglas Kingsford of Calcutta fame but accidentally killed two women.

When Judge asked him if he has to say anything, Tilak said "All that I wish to say is that, in spite of the verdict of the jury, I still maintain that I am innocent. There are higher powers that rule the destinies of men and nations; and I think, it may be the will of Providence that the cause I represent may be benefited more by my suffering than by my pen and tongue."

British author Sir Valentine Chirol referred to Tilak as "the father of Indian unrest". The great soul left us on August 1, 1920. Tilak has influenced many lives. In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is considered one of the main festivals which was started by Lokmanya Tilak.

