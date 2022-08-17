Balarama Jayanti is observed on Shravan Purnima in many parts of India. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 17. Lord Balarama was the seventh child of Devaki and Vasudev. He is believed to have killed many demons and symbolizes strength. Devotees worship Lord Balarama to receive a healthy life with physical strength. In Braj, this day is also known as Baladeva Chhath and Randhan Chhath. As you celebrate Balarama Jayanti 2022, also called Balaram Jayanti, we at LatestLY have curated HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Celebrate Lord Balarama’s Birthday With These WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and SMS

On this day, devotees wake up for an early bath and decorate their temple with flowers and leaves. They celebrate the day by singing bhajans and dancing. The saints and followers in the temples that worship Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama also celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Social media platforms are flooded with Balarama Jayanti greetings on this day. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for Balarama Jayanti 2022.

Lord Balarama is the incarnation of the snake that Lord Krishna would sleep on. He is also believed to be the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Devotees worship Lord Balarama on his birth anniversary to get blessed with a good, healthy life. People greet each other on this day by sending Happy Balarama Jayanti Images and wallpapers. Download and share these greetings with all your friends and loved ones.

