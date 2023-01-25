Hindus celebrate Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, to honour the goddess Saraswati. It marks the start of spring when it is observed on the fifth day of the month of "Magha." It is believed that Basant Panchami heralds the approach of Holi, which takes place forty days later because a season transitions for 40 days before spring arrives. Panchami celebrates Vasant Utsava forty days before spring. People revere the goddess Saraswati on this day because she is thought to bestow wisdom. In India, mustard flowers blossom around the time of Basant Panchami, and the festival is known for its association with the colour yellow. When Is Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja 2023? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat and Tithi, Significance, Puja Rituals and Celebrations Related to Basant Panchami.

Date and Time for Basant Panchami in 2023

From 12:34 pm on January 25, 2023, through 12:35 pm on January 26, 2023, Basant Panchami will be observed.

Basant Panchami Shubh Muhurat (Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Patna, and Guwahati)

Delhi: From 7:12 am till 12:34 pm

Kolkata: From 6:18 am to 11:49 am

Guwahati: From 6:10 am to 11:36 am

6:36 am to 12:02 pm in Patna

From 6:46 am to 12:32 pm in Bengaluru

Panchami Tithi Begins at 12:34 pm on January 25, 2023

Panchami Tithi Ends on January 26, 2023, at 10:28 am

Basant Panchami 2023: Importance

Because it is thought that Goddess Saraswati was born on this day, Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Jayanti. On this day, it is crucial to practise Vidhya Arambha, a ceremony that introduces young children to the world of formal schooling. Many schools and universities perform a Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami to ask for the Goddess' blessings.

What is the purpose of Basant Panchami?

Since it is thought that Goddess Saraswati was born on this day, Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Jayanti.

Rituals for Basant Panchami in 2023

On the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, many important rituals and activities are performed, including Saraswati Puja in homes, schools, and colleges, kite flying, donning white and yellow clothing, offering mustard and marigold flowers to Goddess Saraswati, performing Pitri Tarpan for departed family members, beginning new endeavours, and more.

According to Drik Panchang, "Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami day, one should make sure that Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Many times Panchami Tithi doesn't prevail the whole of the day on Vasant Panchami day; hence we believe that it is important to do Saraswati puja within Panchami Tithi."

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).