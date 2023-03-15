Sheetala Ashtami, or Basoda Puja 2023, falls on March 15. This Hindu festival celebrates and honours Goddess Shitala and is celebrated eight days after the Holi festival. Goddess Shitala is believed to help ward off any heat-borne diseases, and celebrating Sheetala Ashtami is believed to help people to beat these diseases as we enter summer. To celebrate Sheetala Ashtami 2023, people will surely share Happy Sheetala Ashtami wishes and messages, Sheetala Ashtami 2023 greetings, Sheetala Ashtami 2023 images and Basoda Puja wallpapers, Happy Basoda Puja 2023 WhatsApp DP and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

On the occasion of Sheetala Ashtami, Basoda Puja is performed and is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. Celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami after Holi, the observance of Basoda revolves around avoiding light fire for cooking. Families who follow the Basoda customs usually eat stale food on this day and offer their prayers to Goddess Sheetala. The festival of Sheetala Ashtami is popular in North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Goddess Sheetala controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc., and people worship her to ward off any outbreak of those diseases. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

As we celebrate Sheetala Ashtami 2023, here are some Happy Sheetala Ashtami wishes, Basoda Puja messages, Sheetala Ashtami 2023 greetings, Basoda Puja 2023 images and wallpapers, Happy Sheetala Ashtami WhatsApp stickers and Facebook pictures that you can post online.

The observance of Sheetala Ashtami is similar to the festival of Sheetala Satam, which is celebrated on the day before Janmashtami 2023. We hope that Sheetala Ashtami 2023 brings love, light and happiness to you and your family and keeps you safe and healthy this summer season.

