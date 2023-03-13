Sheetala Ashtami is an auspicious festival celebrated by the Hindu community with great devotion. The festival is also known as Basoda Puja and is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. It is celebrated on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha during the period of Chaitra. Sheetala Ashtami is more popular in North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In 2023, Sheetala Ashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 15. Sheetala Ashtami is the day that is dedicated to Goddess Sheetla. On this day, devotees seek the blessings of the Goddess and pray for the good health and well-being of their family and kids. It is an auspicious day for the devotees to express their devotion and gratitude towards the Goddess. As Sheetala Ashtami 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Sheetala Ashtami 2023 Date, Sheetala Ashtami Tithi, Sheetala Ashtami Timings, rituals and more. When Is Sheetala Saptami 2023? Know Date, Tithi, Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi, Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Day.

Sheetala Ashtami 2023 Date

Sheetala Ashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 15

Sheetala Ashtami 2023 Puja Muhurat

The Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat will start on March 15, 2023, at 6.23 am and will end at 5.15 pm

Sheetala Ashtami 2023 Tithi

The Sheetala Ashtami Tithi will begin on March 14 at 6.52 pm and will end on March 15 at 5.15 pm.

Sheetala Ashtami 2023 Rituals

On Sheetala Ashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast and offer prayers to the goddess Sheetala Mata. On this day, devotees should take a bath before sunrise and visit the Sheetala Goddess temple with offerings of Haldi and Bajra. After the puja, listen to the Basoda Vrat Katha and seek blessings from the Goddess. The prasad that is made should be distributed to the people in your family and others. It is believed that reciting the Sheetalashtak on this day is also beneficial. Devotees should remember that they should refrain from lighting fires to cook on the day of Sheetala Ashtami. The meals should be prepared a day in advance, and the food prepared on the day before should be offered to Devi Sheetala.

Sheetala Ashtami 2023 Significance

The festival of Sheetala Ashtami is dedicated to Sheetala Mata and holds great significance. It is believed that Goddess Sheetala controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc., and people worship her to ward off any outbreak of those diseases. In Gujarat, a similar ritual is observed as Basoda just a day before Krishna Janmashtami and is known as Shitala Satam. Shitala Satam is also dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, and no fresh food is cooked on the day of Sheetala Satam. The festival, also known as Basoda Puja, is believed to help heal various ailments.

