Black Friday 2020 is around the corner and shoppers are quite excited! It is an informal day which falls on the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States. Thanksgiving 2020 is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year. Thanksgiving 2020 will be celebrated on November 26, so Black Friday 2020 will be on November 27. It is the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the United States since 1952. People buy things they would require for the Christmas season and the New Year plans. Only recently, the day became popular among retailers and became the official shopping day. The sales begin at midnight and go throughout the day. People wait at midnight to get the best deal and offers handy. Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Apple iPhones, Samsung S20 Series, Amazon Echo, Headphones & More.

While earlier people went out to buy things on Black Friday, in recent years it has become popular online. Some of the biggest online stores announce great discounts on holiday. You can keep a list of the things you need and then start choosing things from websites as soon as the sale begins. Do a price comparison during the sales and make sure you get good stuff for cheap prices, that's what Black Friday is all about.

There are various theories and historical references to how exactly Black Friday began and how it progressed to become the one being celebrated today. In these times during COVID-19 pandemic, it is not advisable to go out and online sites may see a jump in their sales. We wish you a Happy Shopping time! Happy Black Friday to all shoppers out there.

