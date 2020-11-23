A night before Thanksgiving comes DrinksGiving, for which people get together every year. Local bars and pubs are jam-packed around this time of the year when people returning home for Thanksgiving meet for drinks. People spend hours together catching up with their friends and acquaintances of their hometowns and spend the day at bars or breweries. While it is an unofficial observance, people love the occasion, quite obviously for the alcohol involved. Thanksgiving 2020 falls on November 26 this year, hence Drinksgiving will be celebrated on November 27.

With the observance becoming popular, bars organise games and other fun events for the day. There are also traditional references of people catching up to drink with friends and celebrate the day. Archaeological references have also found references to drinking celebrations people held simply for fun. Meanwhile, alcohol is being had for years. Researchers found residue of 13,000-year-old beer which would have been used to honour the dead. The oldest brewery was discovered in 2018 at a pre-historic site. Thanksgiving 2020: Did You Know the 1st Thanksgiving Was Celebrated in 1621? Know Interesting Facts and Historical Events Related to the Observance.

The next day is celebrated as Thanksgiving where people prefer to spend with their families. They give thanks to God for all the goodness that they were bestowed with, in that year. Grand feasts are organised at every household with a number of dishes and desserts. Americans living across countries travel to their homeland for the observance.

While you may be waiting for Drinksgiving remember to be safe while returning, especially if you plan to drive. Avoid any unfortunate events and hire a taxi. We wish you a Happy DrinksGiving!

