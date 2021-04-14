Happy Bohag Bihu 2021! Bohag Bihu is celebrated today aka April 14 as the people of Assam consider the beginning of the new year. On this day, the people perform the traditional dance of Assam 'Bihu' with full fervour in traditional attire, Mekhela Chador. It is a colourful festival, people dance in traditional dhoti, gomosa and other colourful dresses by making a bandha. The 'Bihu' dance performed is so euphoric and encouraging. Bohag Bihu 2021 celebrations will not be as extravagant as previous years due to the Coronavirus second wave. However, people can send these latest Bohag Bihu 2021 wishes and greetings to their loved ones through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages, and other social media apps. It is a nice feeling to get in touch with your loved ones on this occasion of Bohag Bihu 2021.

The new year of Assam begins from the month of Baisakh. This festival lasting 7 days is celebrated with different customs. It is also known as Bohag Bihu. The cow is worshipped on the first day of Bihu. In the morning, he is taken to the river and bathed in it. Raw turmeric and Kalai dal are used for bathing. However, on this day if you are searching for the top-trending Bohag Bihu 2021 wishes and greetings, then your search should end here as we have covered it all. We, at LatestLY, present you some of the best and popular 2021 Bohag Bihu messages, then you can find them all here.

Bohag Bihu WhatsApp Stickers

There are several options with which people can send wishes to their dear ones. People can send these popular Bohag Bihu wishes and greetings via text messages. Also, you can save this newest HD Bohag Bihu pictures and wallpapers and compile them into making creative and beautiful ideas. Download Bohag Bihu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore.

On this day people eat curd-chivda during the day. Assamese organise all kinds of events on the joyful new year. Vegetables with green leaves are eaten along with other dishes.

